KARACHI - Karachi is likely see cold days between January 7 and January 8, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast. On Wednesday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury will drop further throughout the week, however northern and north-western cold waves will continue to blow across the city. A Met department spokesperson said the cold waves may continue till the first week of January, adding that the maximum temperature this weekend will be between 9 and 11 degrees. While speaking to reporters, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said following this week, Karachi will likely see westerly winds from Balochistan. Humidity will remain at 25% and wind speed is currently at 12 kilometers per hour. The dip in temperatures was experienced in multiple other parts of the country as well.