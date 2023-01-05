Share:

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Right to Self-Determination Day, today (Thursday), with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day will be marked by various activities including protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and conferences in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in all major capitals of the world.

The United Nations will be reminded that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

It was on this day in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

This resolution provides the base for settlement of the lingering dispute, but India’s continued intransigent attitude has been an impediment in the way of achieving this objective.