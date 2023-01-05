Share:

Defense minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday in order to make the defense of the country inviolable, the government of Pakistan will modernize the infrastructure of the Pakistan Air Force.

Defense minister visited the air headquarters Islamabad and met the Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu during which they discussed the regional security environment as well as geo-strategic situation.

Mr Asif applauded the extraordinary professionalism and the recent reforms in the training of the air force.

The minister went to say due to these reforms the group of talented and professional soldiers would be able to tackle the ever changing challenges of the national security.

He also praised the incredible services of air force for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, the air chief briefed the minister over the ongoing projects for reforming the air force while particularly telling him about the National Aerospace and Technology Park ( NATP ).

The air chief said the purpose of the NATP was to promote research and development in the fields of aviation, space, information technology, cyberspace and computing.