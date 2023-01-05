Share:

SYDNEY - Australia batters held their own against South Africa pacers in a rain-marred day at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Only 47 overs could be played on the first day of the New Year’s Test due to bad light, but that was enough for the South Africa bowlers to show their quality. Anrich Nortje was the one to strike in the fourth over of the game, beating David Warner with the bounce and edging him back to the slip cor­don. Marco Jansen took a sharp catch to remove the double cen­turion and give South Africa an early lead in the game.

The Australian batters did not panic after the early loss and shouldered the side to safety. Both Usman Khawaja and Mar­nus Labuschagne notched up their individual half centuries and looked at home at SCG, where they both have tremen­dous individual records. Kha­waja especially played out a safe innings and finished the day on 54* off 121 deliveries.

On the other hand, Marnus Labuschange was once again the star of the show, showcas­ing his control over anything pitched short to him. He had a couple of lapses in concentra­tion, one late in the day, when he was edged by Marco Jansen. The ball flew to the first slip and was called out when the batter was at 70 off 120 balls, only to be ruled not out by the third umpire, who thought that the ball hd touched the ground.

Marnus, however, was not able to capitalise on the drop and was soon edged out by an Anrich Nortje peach which once again bounced more than it should have from good length. The ball squared Marnus up and the catch was taken by Kyle Ver­reynne. The match was inter­rupted throughout the later half of the day and was halted for a long time after Marnus’ wicket due to bad light. Australia were able to muster 147/2 in 47 overs. The Day 2 at the SCG will start with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith at the crease.

Skipper Pat Cummins won his fifth successive toss and decided to play an extra spinner with left-armer Ashton Agar, and Ren­shaw coming in to bolster the batting, squeezing out in-form paceman Scott Boland on a dry cracking Sydney Cricket Ground pitch. South Africa did likewise, with off-spinner Harmer oust­ing Lungi Ngidi while Heinrich Klaasen replaced Theunis de Bruyn at number three.