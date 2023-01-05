LAHORE - The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semifinals and secured third position in the IG Punjab Shuhada Cricket Winter Championship 2022- 23, called on SSP Admin Atif Nazir at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.
Lahore Police cricket team captain Sheikh Adeel, vice captain Muhammad Almas and other players were among those who met SSP Administration Lahore Atif Nazir, who lauded the team for their qualification in the semifinals and finishing third in the event, winning the medal. He also announced to give commendation certificates and cash awards to all the players of the cricket team for their brilliant performance.
Talking to the players, the SSP Admin said it was a matter of great pride and honour for Lahore Police cricket team to reach semifinals of provincial level event, but the players should work harder to achieve the first position in the upcoming championship. “Lahore Police will organize T20 cricket matches among all wings and units of Lahore police to promote cricket at the district level. All out resources will be utilized to improve the performance of Lahore police cricket team so as to bring more laurels and encourage the youth to take part in healthy sports activities.”