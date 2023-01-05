Share:

LAHORE - The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semifinals and se­cured third position in the IG Punjab Shu­hada Cricket Winter Championship 2022- 23, called on SSP Ad­min Atif Nazir at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Lahore Police cricket team captain Sheikh Adeel, vice captain Muhammad Almas and other play­ers were among those who met SSP Admin­istration Lahore Atif Nazir, who lauded the team for their qualification in the semifinals and finish­ing third in the event, winning the medal. He also announced to give commenda­tion certificates and cash awards to all the players of the cricket team for their bril­liant performance.

Talking to the play­ers, the SSP Admin said it was a matter of great pride and hon­our for Lahore Police cricket team to reach semifinals of provin­cial level event, but the players should work harder to achieve the first position in the upcoming cham­pionship. “Lahore Police will organize T20 cricket matches among all wings and units of Lahore police to promote cricket at the district level. All out resources will be utilized to improve the performance of Lahore police cricket team so as to bring more laurels and en­courage the youth to take part in healthy sports activities.”