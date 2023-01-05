Share:

ISLAMABAD-Line Green Visual Art Space, based in Islamabad, recently inaugurated the opening of Nazir Ahmed Hunzai’s first solo show titled ‘The Other Cells’ curated by Alina Akbar.

Nazir Ahmed Hunzai is a visual artist from Altit Hunza, Pakistan. He majored in sculpture and graduated in 2012 from National College of Arts, Rawalpindi. He has exhibited widely international and locally. Currently he is a faculty member tutoring Sculpture and Drawing at the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi, and runs his own studio practice experimenting with diverse mediums.

For this solo show, Hunzai intended to depict the collaboration of conflict and convergence between industrial organisms and organic beings. Wielding a broad knowledge of sculpture and drawing, Nazir creates images and forms in which divergent references evolve morph and coexist. By harnessing the humanistic peculiarities and industrial resonance of found objects, he transforms his visuals into something rich, strange and evocative.

The new body of work on view includes drawings and sculptural installations integrating hybrid of forms, morphology in beings, play of texture and tactility, with a blend of realism.

With a masterful skill and command over the medium, he has generated a thought provoking, sensorial unpredictability throughout his body of work. Ranging from fiber glass, thermapore, concrete, resin, silicon and found objects, he has successfully tricked the viewer into believing the originality of medium and their impressions casted in white cement concrete etc. This created curiosity and challenge for preconceived notions about the objects around us.

The drawings are synonymous with the theme, which incorporate tones representing skin, flesh and human texture along with stamped impressions of foam fragments. The artwork titled ‘Maya’ is a life-size cast taken, which depicts the overwhelming concealing of an industrial entity over a human body. Similarly, in one of the other artwork titled ‘Misfit’ represents the conflict, friction and disturbance created by two natures co-existing in a packed, compact space.

Nazir wanted to enlighten the truth that lies behind the crucial amalgamation of two ‘cells’, either forced by nature, or humans. In his piece called ‘Unclaimed Package’ he created an animalistic form with a body of plastic container which evokes a question of what takes over first.

The audience consisted of students, educators, architects, writers and artists from different dynamics. The show allowed the viewers to directly interact with the curator and artist, and exchange a dialogue centering this idea of birthing ‘The Other Cells’.

Line Green – Visual Art Space, founded in 2022, is located in Islamabad. The impetus for founding Line Green – Visual Art Space is the vision and meaningful purpose to unravel that magical narrative which a creative mind conjures, to share and read the beauty they inherently display, to generate dialogues based on the contemporary methodologies and expressions; serving as a space to house the condensations of the creative process of art making.