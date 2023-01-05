Share:

KARACHI - A 26-year-old man was shot dead for resisting a robbery in Korangi area, Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Shahid. The eyewitnesses told the police that three suspects on a motorcycle attempted to rob him of the valuables. “They opened fire when he offered resistance,” they said. The police also claimed to have recovered a shell of 9MM pistol from the site of the incident. Further investigation was underway.