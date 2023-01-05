Share:

ADELAIDE - Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev has locked in an all-Russian Adelaide Inter­national quarterfinal with Karen Khachanov, while Aryna Sabalenka stormed back to book her place in the last eight. Medvedev blew away the new-year cobwebs with a 6-0, 6-3 romp over Serbian Miomir Kecma­novic. Next up is eighth seed Khachanov, who eased past Britain’s Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2. Rising Japanese star Yo­shihito Nishioka also went through. Having dispatched fifth seed Holger Rune in the first round, he backed up to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3. His re­ward is a last eight clash with qualifier Alexei Popyrin. The Australian defeated Ameri­can Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. World No 5 Sabalenka came back from 1-5 down in the first set to fight past dogged Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/3) and make the quarter­finals. She will meet Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the last four after the Czech player’s dominant 6-0, 6-4 dismissal of Estonian Kaia Kanepi. Russian world No 9 Veronika Kedermetova beat Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-0, while Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk beat Kazakh­stan’s Elena Rybakina 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3.