PESHAWAR - Faisal Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, has heartily welcomed the newly elected office bearers of the Peshawar Press Club.

In a message of congratulations to newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik, he expressed hope that the PPC’s new cabinet would work not only for the welfare of the journalist community but also for the reformation of social problems and the identification of public grievances, all while upholding the traditions of the press club and the media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.