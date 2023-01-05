Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mohammad Ali Jauhar, a wear­er of many hats ranging from Muslim activist, a prominent member of the All-India Muslim League, journalist, and poet, was remembered here on Wednes­day on his 92nd death anniver­sary. Mohammad Ali Jauhar was born in 1878 in Rampur. He was schooled in Rampur and Bareily and then gradu­ated with distinction from Aligarh. Pleased with his good performance, his brother, Maulana Shau­kat Ali sent him to Oxford where he chose History and Law as his subjects. Besides English, his mas­tery of Urdu was also perfect. He started a daily Urdu Newspaper ‘Hamdard’ and English Newspa­per Comrade for the public in 1913. He expressed his opinions against the British fearlessly and spent a major part of his life in imprisonment for participating in the Freedom movement. Jauhar was among the founders of the All-India Muslim League and attended the first meeting in Dhaka in 1906. He served as its president in 1918 and remained active in the League till 1928. In 1919, he started the Khilafat Movement in which Indian Muslims supported him wholeheartedly. Later, he participated in Non-cooperation Movement.