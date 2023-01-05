Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched campaign to make the road of the City of Saints dust free. The washing operation has been started as midnight time chosen for washing activities to avoid traffic issues. Shamsabad Chowk, Chungi No 9 and flyovers were washed and cleaned of dirt on Wednesday. In the first phase, road scraping was done to remove dirt and in the second phase, method of mechanical sweeping and washing with water bowsers was applied to make the roads dust free. A target has been fixed to wash roads from Chungi No 9, Katchery Flyover, Pul Mauj Darya to High Court Chowk and from Katchery Chowk to MDA Chowk. All the city roads will be washed and be made dust free in phases.

COMMISSIONER DISTRIBUTES GIFTS AMONG CHILDREN AT SOS VILLAGE

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry on Wednesday paid a visit to SOS village Multan and distributed gifts among the children there. During the visit, he stressed that children devoid of parental support are a collective responsibility of society and heaped praise on SOS village for providing shelter, education and training to the destitute children. The commissioner said that children were being provided with the best environment that will help them in becoming good citizens. Meanwhile, noted trader and philanthropist Azhar Baloch said that serving SOS children gives him immense pleasure and pledged to continue to serve humanity. Director SOS village Kamran Yousuf and Assistant Director Salma Aslam were also present on the occasion.