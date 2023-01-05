Share:

ISLAMABAD - The standing committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Wednesday discussed the pension payment criteria for EOBI pensioners.

The 21st meeting of the standing committee was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Fayyaz-udDin, MNA, at the Parliament House here. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis was also present in the meeting. The Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development briefed the committee on appointment, deputation and re-appointments for the last four years.

Chairman Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) briefed the committee regarding the pension payment criteria for EOBI pensioners and deliberated on establishment of one-window operation in all EOBI offices to cater the old-age pensioners/widows. He also explained that for one-window operation, the steps are to be initiated from the bigger cities. In this regard proper strategy needs to be devised with the consultation of the operation team for consolidation of benefits cycles in mega centres.

The committee also appointed a sub-committee under the convenorship of Syed Javed Hasnain, MNA, to look into the issues of OPF Valley Zone-V and OPF sacked employees. The meeting was attended by Syed Javed Hasnain, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Ms Shahnaz Slaeem Malik, Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, MNAs, and senior officers from the ministry. Officials from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and EOBI also attended the meeting.