Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva from London on Wednesday.

According to sources, the PML-N stalwarts will stay for a week in Geneva. Two other members of Sharif family are also accompanying them. Nawaz Sharif is also expected to consult his physician during his stay in Geneva.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also reach Geneva on Sunday. Sources said that a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif is also expected during Prime Minister visit to Geneva.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will co-host, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva on January 9.