MOGADISHU - At least nine people were killed and several others wounded in simultaneous car bomb attacks in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security officials and witnesses said. “The terrorists attacked Mahas town this morning using vehicles loaded with explosives,” local security official Abdullahi Adan told AFP by phone. “They have targeted a civilian area and we have confirmed that nine people, all of them civilians, died in the two explosions.” The attack, blamed on Al-Shabaab jihadist fighters, took place in the Hiran region of central Somalia, where a major offensive was launched several months ago against the Al-Qaeda- linked group. “The terrorists, after having (been) defeated, resorted to desperately targeting civilians, but this will not stop the will of the people to continue defeating them,” said Osman Nur, a police commander in Mahas. “They have killed innocent civilians in the explosions,” he added. Witnesses said the blasts occurred near a restaurant not far from a district administration building in Mahas.