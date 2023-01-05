Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the country.

“I will propose to the Prime Minister to provide wheat to the flour mills in Islam­abad through PASSCO (Pakistan Agricul­tural Storage & Services Corporation), “said the minister while addressing a presser here yesterday.

He said that the daily require­ment of the forty flour mills in Islamabad is 38,000 bags of 20kg. The Punjab government is not providing enough wheat to these flour mills and resultant­ly there is a shortage of 17,000 bags per day, he added.

He said that since the millers are buying from the open mar­ket to meet the shortfall, the price of wheat flour is rising.

He reminded that the Punjab government has failed to meet its wheat procurement target for the year and approached the federal government to meet the shortfall. He stressed that the Punjab government should pro­vide mills in Islamabad with the required amount.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that there are 38 points in Islamabad where the government is providing wheat flour at a low price to provide relief to the public.

While talking about the delay in the announcement of support price of wheat by the federal gov­ernment, he said that the Sindh government has set wheat sup­port price at Rs 4,000 per 40kg, which is very high. He hoped that the issue will be settled soon in a meeting between Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that that after the 18th Amendment, the prices of es­sential items are controlled by the provincial governments. He stressed that provincial govern­ments should take responsibili­ty and take measures to ensure food security of essential items and control prices.

The minister said that wheat flour mills are grinding less than their capacity across the coun­try, which is resulting in the ar­tificial high prices. He stressed that the provincial governments should take action against them.

He emphasized that after the NFC Award, provincial govern­ments have the financial re­sources. “If they can enhance their procurement targets, then they should,” he said.

Cheema said that the import bill of oil seed is expected to be $6 billion this year. He said that the provinces should promote oil seed cultivation to reduce the burden on the exchequer.

He said that there are enough strategic food reserves to meet the demand of Afghanistan. He said that smuggling will not be allowed and if any country re­quires wheat, then it should ap­proach the government.

“The federal government has spent billions of rupees through BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) for rehabilitation and resettlement of flood af­fected families despite finan­cial constraints,” he said. He said that there is no shortage of wheat in any province. “Prov­inces have sufficient stocks, but they are not releasing them,” he added. “We imported wheat to provide to provinces. We will meet the demand of provinces if they approach us,” he said.