ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the insensitive and provocative visit of Israeli Minister of National Security to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world. Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories,

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people. Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” she added.