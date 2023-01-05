Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “Nobel Peace Prize” for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. In a letter addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Sanjrani said, “Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world.” He added that due to the Turkish President’s untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster.

The Chairman Senate also said that President Erdogan was a true statesman and leader, who always strived for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general.He underlined that the Turkish President carried the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continued to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee is tasked with the responsibility in assessing and deciding upon giving out one of the most prestigious and illustrious awards.”