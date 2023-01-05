Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan’s Ahmad Rayan Khalil, Nauman Khan, Azan Ali Khan and Huraira Khan got off to a flying start at British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Champi­onship 2023. According to information made available here, Ahmad Rayan beat England’s Aaron Suthi 3-0 in boys U13 category 11/2, 11/2, 11/2. In another boys U13 fixture, Nauman beat Kylen Calder of England 3-0, 11/6, 11/2, 11/1. Azan Ali beat Thero Motshubi 3-0 in boys U15 category 11/4, 11/7, 11/5. Huraira edged passed Hennery Parkinson of England 3-0 in boys U17 category 11/2, 11/7, 11/7. Noor Zaman is scheduled to feature in boys U19 cat­egory, while Mahnoor Ali in girls U11 category.