Share:

“Once the thunderstorm starts, raindrops

can no longer vote.”

–Mike Klepper

The Montreal Protocol was an international treaty that aimed to reduce and regulate the production and use of chemicals like chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) that had the ability to deplete and destroy the Earth’s ozone layer. It was initially only signed by 46 countries but soon became the only effort to battle a manifestation of climate change that was unanimous. The problem was first discovered back in the 1970s by chemists, F. Sherwood Rowland and Mario Molina who stated that CFCs were decomposing in the stratosphere, causing ozone molecules to be destroyed. This theory was further validated when the world discovered that there was a hole in the ozone right above Antarctica, thereby springing the entire world into action in order to protect from dangerous ultraviolet rays from reaching the surface of the earth.