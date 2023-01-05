Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed warned on Thursday that government’s plan to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan could cost it heavily.

In a tweet, the former interior minister said the PDM government was imposed on Pakistan in an illegal way but the move boost the popularity of Mr Khan, who was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote by the joint opposition in April last.

“They are deliberating ways how to disqualify Imran Khan. It would be the government’s another wrong decision,” he wrote, adding: “Even a pole would win if it is given a ticket by Imran Khan”.

Mr Ahmed also hit out at Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema for advising public to not consume chicken meat as it is unhealthy.

A day earlier, the AML chief said the government had failed to bring political and economic stability in the country. He said the unpopular decisions taken by the government had dented the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, adding that foreign exchange reserves had decreased by half while inflation was on the rise. He also warned the public against worsening economic situation in the country. He said the government should take the provinces and traders organisations into confidence on its decision regarding early closure of markets.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved an energy conservation plan under which markets would be closed by 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

“A message of elections has been conveyed and schedule is yet to be decided,” he said while asking the public to start preparations for the general election. He asserted that elections would ensure political and economic stability in the country.