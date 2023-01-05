Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has officially announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-host, along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva January 9.

“The conference will serve as a platform to marshal international support for the people and government of Pakistan to build back better in a resilient manner after the recent devastating floods, as the country transitions from the rescue-and-relief phase towards the monumental task of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction”, spokesperson of Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra said here yesterday. In the conference, Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation.

The Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will also hold a joint press stakeout on the occasion. At the Conference, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitating the affected population and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country’s transition towards a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model.