Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Thursday to complete the energy conservation plan before the end of winter season.

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the measures taken to save energy in the country. The meeting was told about the progress made on the implementation of the solarization projects. In the initial phase, solar panels with a capacity of 1000 megawatts would be installed on federal government buildings.

In this connection, the process of bidding will be started next week. It was further told that the process of policy-making for the production of solar panels at the local level in the country, had entered the final phase.

Consultation with industries involved in the production of solar panels was completed.

The participants were informed that, in order to increase the production of electric motorcycles, the local industry was entrusted with developing a comprehensive policy.

It was suggested in the policy that all the industries would be converted by the end of the year to the production of electric motorcycles. The participants agreed to the suggestion.

It was also stated that, in order to conserve gas, all new gas geysers would be equipped with conical baffles, and that the installation of baffles on existing geysers would be completed by the end of the current year.

It was told that the production of high energy consuming filament and low quality old electric bulbs would not be allowed after the sale of the present stock.

Current industries would be converted to new technology bulbs that use less energy.

The industries that were manufacturing high energy fans would also be transferred to the new technology, and a comprehensive plan would be laid down for replacing the old fans.

The prime minister directed the implementation of the measures in a given timeframe.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr. Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants Muhammad Jehanzeb, Syed Fahd Hussain, Coordinator of PM Rana Ahsan Afzal, and officials concerned attended the meeting.