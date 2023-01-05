Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-(N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim has congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the PML-N. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Maryam Nawaz would uti­lise all her capabilities to make the party more active saying that Imran Niazi had badly damaged the economy during his tenure and restor­ing the economy and taking the country on the path of development and prosper­ity was the top priority of the prime minister. Before releasing the PTI’s white paper against the present government, it looked into its neck, he said. Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Maryam Nawaz would take measures to strengthen the Muslim League (N) to the grass roots level.