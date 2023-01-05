Share:

In the run-up to the next general elections and considering the setbacks faced by the PML-N since 2017, there has been a consensus among experts and observers that the party needs to be rejuvenated in order to keep up with the PTI, and in the process also widen its support base beyond its traditional old school voters. The first step in this process was taken this week as PM Shehbaz Sharif appointed Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the PML-N.

On the face of it, this seems to be a good move considering the popularity of Ms Nawaz, and how visible she has been in recent years as the face of the party with the absence of the party chairman. However, a lot more will have to be done to give the party a new life. This is why Ms Nawaz will also have the authority to reorganise the party at all functional tiers.

The PML-N’s image has suffered as of late. Being in the centre as the head of the PDM coalition has not helped its case with the economic crisis worsening, exposing the inability of the party to deliver on its promise of experienced and stable leadership, but also its struggles with conveying a cohesive political message and plan to the masses. This, coupled with the arrests and other issues faced under the PTI government, underscores the need for a shakeup.

The issue of messaging is a larger one that is not just specific to the PML-N, as a majority of mainstream parties have failed to adapt to the changing times. The PTI has had a first-mover advantage in this case, with the other parties being slow to understand and utilise newer mediums of information and discourse. This has resulted in a widening of the generation gap, where the messaging of parties like the PML-N does not resonate much with younger voters. This is not just a matter of staying up to date with the latest trends, but also understanding contemporary politics and how it is perceived has also changed.

In addition to this, it is important for any kind of successful restructuring to be people-centered. This will require having a finger on the pulse, understanding what issues are important to the target demographic, and then selecting candidates who can speak to these issues. Lastly, a reimagining of campaign tactics will also be essential, as outdated methods do not have the same effect when it comes to younger voters. Therefore, more intimate and frequent contact campaigns will be helpful to give the message that the leaders are approachable, available, and relatable.