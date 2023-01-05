Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Rahim Yar Khan Police have arrested three persons in the murder case of two minors on Wednesday. Two children were killed after drowning in the canal in an incident on Monday. Two minors fell into Sadiq Branch Canal and police received their bodies from there after a call on 15.

Ac-cording to the police, the two minors aged between 3 and 5 years were at their uncle’s house at Basti Pir Shaeedan when their mother went to a hospital to attend her ill sister while their father was at his job. Both children were seen playing outside the house but later people called on 15 that their bodies were recovered from the canal near head Amingarh. The police shifted the bodies to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Later, the police started investigation from different angles.

The police arrested Muhammad Khalid, Ilyas and Aysha, the relatives of the deceased children. They threw them in canal because Aysha had developed illicit relations with Khalid and Ramzan stopped them from this act. In a fit of rage, they threw the children in the canal. More arrests were being expected from the police in the case.