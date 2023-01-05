Share:

KARACHI-Amid political uncertainty emerged after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “final plan” announcement to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies aimed to force ruling PDM to announce snap elections across the country, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting tomorrow (January 5).

The meeting of the party’s top guns will be jointly presided over by Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal in Karachi to discuss MQM-P demands on delimitations and local government elections in Karachi. While the expected dissolution of two provincial assemblies will also take center stage.

“The party leadership had planned this CEC meeting during the gathering of party leaders in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto,” said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari.

However, he clarified that it would not be just a ceremonial meeting, as this time they would be discussing a host of national issues.

The PPP leader while terming the meeting “important” said it would discuss crucial issues, including the next general elections and the current situation in the largest province in the wake of the PTI’s announcement regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.