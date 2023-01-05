Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the world observed World Braille Day on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for a pledge to provide important information through accessible formats, in audio and Braille, to all visually-impaired persons to make them enjoy their lives.

The president, in a message, said the Day was aimed at raising public awareness about Braille as a writing system for blind and partially sighted persons.

He said the availability of im­portant information in audio and Braille would help the vi­sually-impaired people remain safe while navigating public places, and provide necessary information to them about dis­eases and disasters.

He said the United Nations General Assembly declared the 4th of January as the Interna­tional Day to commemorate Braille and to mark the birth­day of Louis Braille, creator of this writing system which later became a prime tool for ac­quiring education, knowledge, and information for the visu­ally-impaired persons around the globe.

The president also called for affirming the resolve to en­sure the permeation of Braille in all of the systems to enable the visually-impaired persons to enjoy hassle-free access to healthcare, education, and em­ployment opportunities, enjoy the freedom of expression and opinion and social inclusion, as reflected in Article 2 of the Con­vention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to which Paki­stan was a signatory.