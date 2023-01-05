President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reassured Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In their separate messages in connection with Kashmiris' right to self-determination day, they regretted that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to exercise their right for the last seventy-four years.

They said India continues to oppress Kashmiris to break their will for freedom with massive human rights’ abuses.

The President, in his message, said since 5 August 2019, India has been engaged in a vicious exercise of altering demographic structure of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

The Prime Minister, in his message, said the purpose of commemorating the Kashmiris' right to self-determination day is to remind the global community its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day

He urged the United Nations to honour its commitments and support the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.