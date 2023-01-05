Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reassured Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In their separate messages in connection with Kashmiris' right to self-determination day, they regretted that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to exercise their right for the last seventy-four years.

They said India continues to oppress Kashmiris to break their will for freedom with massive human rights’ abuses.

The President, in his message, said since 5 August 2019, India has been engaged in a vicious exercise of altering demographic structure of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

The Prime Minister, in his message, said the purpose of commemorating the Kashmiris' right to self-determination day is to remind the global community its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He urged the United Nations to honour its commitments and support the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.