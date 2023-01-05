Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has offered the convicts in Punjab jails free specialised training to produce skilled wood workers for meeting the ever increasing demands of the furniture industry. Talking to Inspector General of Prisons Mubashar Ahmad Khan in Lahore on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq offered free-of-cost training package and discussed its modalities and scope of enhancement of cooperation between public and private sector, according to a press release received here. He said that at present, Pakistan is facing acute shortage of highly skilled wood workers. “So we decided in principle to meet this alarming scarcity of artisans by training the convicts on modern scientific lines to meet market driven demands.”