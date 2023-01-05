Share:

The Dasu Hydropower project (Phase-I) has been delayed since 2014 when it was first approved. WAPDA’s most recent request for an extension for project completion till 2026-27 means that we are likely to incur further losses through this postponement. The construction for this project is currently in its first stage and was expecting completion through a revised schedule by May of 2024. In September 2022, this failure to meet the deadline was revealed to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division.

It is unfortunate that this is not the only project facing this problem. Two other Federal Energy and Water sector endeavours, mainly the Jamshoro Power Generation Project and Transmission Modernisation project Phase I, are bound to the same fate. In Dasu, it has now been reported that the diversion system in the project will be completed by May of this year but with the delays already experienced, there is no trusting what new challenges will come up.

Earlier issues included land acquisition problems due to an incomplete land record, illegal construction, and inadequate security at the project site. Mostly, decision-making on the project has been extremely slow and until last year, the process of land acquisition had still not been completed. Consultants and project management staff were also hired late. It must be kept in mind that this is a World Bank-funded project and even the 2024 date was negotiated from the initial 2022 deadline.

Considering the amount of circular debt and energy demands, such delays are unacceptable. The benefits of such projects, including job creation, are good things to look forward to but there is no use for said benefits without speedy service delivery. The added problem of delay is that inevitably, the cost of production rises significantly. The situation in the country is dire, as evident from the energy-saving policy announced. This project promises 9 billion units to the national grid which is a needed relief for the energy sector. However, considering earlier delays were due to security concerns, recent attacks in the country also paint a grim picture for the project.