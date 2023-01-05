Share:

DEEPALPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader, strong candidate for National Assembly from constituency NA137 Deepalpur, Chaudhry Aurangzeb Jatsara has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had made a joke with the nation by imposing NawazZardari formula on the country. “Success in the vote of trust will be a slap on the face of PDM,” he said, adding that by imposing corrupt families, the popularity of PTI is increasing tremendously. “To improve the economy, there is dire need to bring the looted money of the ruling class into the country,” he maintained.

Federal ministers and advisers are a burden on the country’s economy, he deplored. He said that before the order to close the markets soon, the corrupt group should explain their expenses. He said that holding elections in the country makes PDM tremble. “There is no way out of the current situation except for election he said.