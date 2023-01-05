Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Wednesday announced to set up ‘Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies’ in the Pakistan Liver and Kidney Transplant Institute at Lahore terming it another mega project in the health sector.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the institute said that it will be established at the cost of Rs 3.50 billion as the funds had been allocated for the purpose. He said that doctors will be imparted specialized training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses will be imparted specialized training in 10 subjects. While announcing to earmark 10 acres of land for setting up new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the chief minister stated that the said land will be allocated in the Knowledge Park of new block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The CM apprised that 2 acres land will also be earmarked for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority adding that said land will be earmarked in the Knowledge Park for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority. He said that opportunities of courses to doctors, nurses and relating to management will be provided in the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies. He said latest courses training will be imparted for the Post Graduate Training. The CM outlined that fund for the bone marrow transplant centres have been allocated and a ban for recruitment in the PKLI has been lifted. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to CM Parvez Elahi about the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of PostGraduate Studies. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Assembly Members Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former President Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Secretaries of Information, SHC&ME, Finance, DGPR, Chairman PKLI Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Dean PKLI Prof. Faisal Dar, Board Members of PKLI and concerned officials also participated in the ceremony.