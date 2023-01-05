Share:

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the Kashmiri people have rendered immense sacrifices for the right of self-determination.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley, he said India is pursuing Israel like policies in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change its demography. He said the Indian acts are contrary to all the international laws and Fourth Geneva convention.

The Adviser asked the international community including the UN to take immediate steps to get stopped Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.