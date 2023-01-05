Share:

QUETTA - Quetta division Commissioner Suhailur Rehman Baloch on Wendeday directed the concerned authorities to register First Information Report (FIR) against those violating the building code within two days to ensure implementation of it, so that illegal constructions could be stopped in the city. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the Urban Planning and Design­ing Committee here. The meeting was attended by Pashin Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yasir Bazai, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Political Quetta di­vision Babar Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Atta-ul Naeem, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kuchlak Waqar Kakar, besides Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu and As­sistant Commissioner (AC) President Capt (retd) Haseeb, Metropolitan Corporation and District Council officers. In the meeting, the commissioner expressed resentment on behalf of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta for not presenting a report and attending the meeting without preparation and directed them to prepare a complete report in the next meeting. He said that serious mea­sures need to be taken for the improvement of the city and illegal constructions against the building code in the city would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Speedy and effective actions are being taken on a day-to-day basis against constructions without having NOC, he said, adding that all possible mea­sures would be taken to improve the cleanliness, traffic system in the city, implement the building code and to eliminate encroachments.

He said that there were traffic problems in the city due to illegal parking and motorcycle stalls, so strict legal action should be taken against ille­gal parking and motorcycle stalls across the city. Whereas, the Metropolitan Corporation should submit a complete report regarding all legal park­ing and motorcycle stands established in the city, he added.