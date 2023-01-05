Share:

SAILKOT - Sambrial Asistant Commissioner (AC) Maheen Fatima imposed a fine of Rs16,000 on four milk sellers on Wednesday. The AC raided at different shops and fined Rs3,000 each to Usama Tea Stall and Asif Milk Shop while Ghuman Milk Shop and Madni Milk Shop were fined Rs5,000 each over profiteering.

67 COMPLAINTS REDRESSED

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Rizwan Mehmood has said 67 complaints had been redressed in the Revenue Public Service Court during the first two days of the current month. During the media briefing, he said 35 complaints related to revenue issues had been received in four tehsils on the second day. He added the officials resolved all complaints on the same day while 32 complaints received on the first day were also resolved.