ISLAMABAD- The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 226.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 226.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 233.75 and Rs 236 respectively. The price of the euro increased by 99 paisas and closed at Rs 240.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.74, whereas an increase of Rs 2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 273.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.90.