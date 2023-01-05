Share:

KARACHI - Saud Shakeel’s maiden Test century and fifties from Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed helped Pakistan reduce the trail to 42 runs, finishing the third day at 407-9 against New Zealand in the second Test here at the National Bank cricket Arena on Wednesday.

Saud Shakeel, who had already scored five half centuries, finally managed to convert fifty into his first hundred as he led Pakistan’s fight back with two important partnerships with Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Resuming the day at the overnight score of 154-3, the hosts lost opener Imam-ul-Haq (83) at 182 in the morning session as he missed out a well-deserving hundred for the second consecutive time.

Wicketkeeper batter Sarfar­az Ahmed then walked to the crease and went on to score his third fifty in as many innings. Both the batters particularly Sarfaraz scored freely and in the meantime, Saud also completed his century. Both added 150 runs for the fifth-wicket stand, before Sarfaraz suffering an unlucky dismissal when he was playing at 78. He missed his flick on out­side leg pitched delivery of Daryl Mitchell with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell doing great work with the gloves to stump him and left Pakistan at 332-5.

But despite this unlucky dis­missal, Sarfaraz added another feather to his cap as he com­pleted 6000 international runs across all formats. He reached the landmark when he crossed 77 runs in the second Test against New Zealand to be­come the 24th Pakistani batter to achieve this milestone. He breached the mark in his 229th international appearance for Pakistan, including 51 Tests.

Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel added another 53 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership before Pakistan slipping from 385-5 to 497-9. Agha Salman (41), Has­san Ali (4), Naseem Shah (4) and Mir Hamza (0) departed in short span of time and just at stroke of the stumps. Saud, who is batting at 124, will resume the innings on fourth day with the last man Abrar Ahmed, who is yet to open his account. Ajaz Patel picked up three wickets for 88 runs while Ish Sodhi dismissed two batters, conceding 94 runs.