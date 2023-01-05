Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreem Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed the Customs Intelligence appeal against the release of a confiscated vehicle to its owner, who claimed to have paid all the taxes and duties.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing of the Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) appeal and imposed Rs50,000 fine on the department for filing frivolous petition saying that such petitions waste court’s time.

During the hearing, the bench inquired from Director General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs), who appeared in pursuance of the court order, why the department was not handing over the vehicle to the citizen when three courts had ordered him to do so. Justice Faez asked the DG Customs, “You have impounded the vehicle and it has been sitting in the warehouse for the last five years, rotting there. Who will make up for the loss.” The DG replied it’s a unique case. At this, Justice Mazhar remarked, “What’s unique in this case! The collector has logged that the owner of the vehicle has paid all taxes and duties.”

Justice Faez observed that the citizen has spent more than the worth of the car in terms of litigation fees and time. He wondered why in the first place, the Customs Department did not secure borders to stop the arrival of non-custom paid vehicles in Pakistan, adding the people freely bring things without any check at the check-points. Justice Faez inquired what would be the price of that 1997 model car. The DG replied that the car is worth around Rs2000,000 to Rs2500,000. Justice Isa observed that the citizen has spent more than the worth of the car in terms of litigation fees and time.