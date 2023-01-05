Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent a case related to a one-year imprisonment sentence to the accused in a car accident matter back to the trial court A division bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Naqvi remarked that the judge could pass a comprehensive verdict on various applications in this case. The court noted that the trial court had announced a one-year jail term for the accused, Umair. The injured citizen challenged the verdict before the Islamabad High Court, which also sent back the case to the trial court. Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the bench.