QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is the voice of the hearts of poor people of Balochistan hav­ing wide acceptance all over the province. Talking to media here on Wednesday, she said that people have seen fast development taking place in Balochistan after the BAP government took over the prov­ince. “Even today, the steps taken by the BAP government for the rapid development and improve­ment of Balochistan have been ap­preciated not only by the people of Balochistan but also by the people of other provinces,” she maintained. She further said that under the lead­ership of BAP President Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, the party would continue its services for the people of Balochistan and win the upcoming election with a huge majority. “This would be the time when those who are taking flights will realize their grave mistake,” she said while refer­ring to those who left the BAP party and joined PPP.

The senator said, “It is the basic right of everyone to decide their future but no civilised society allows burn­ing one’s own home while leaving for future destinations after achiev­ing their goals.”