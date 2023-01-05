Share:

MANILA-Hundreds of top-ranking police in the Philippines were asked to resign Wednesday as the government seeks to “cleanse” the corruption-tainted force of officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police have been waging an anti-narcotics campaign launched by former president Rodrigo Duterte and continued by his successor Ferdinand Marcos.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos urged all colonels and generals -- about 300 in total -- to offer “courtesy” resignations after a probe found a “handful” were involved in drugs.