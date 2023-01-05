Share:

LAHORE - Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday revealed that a shooter was hired to kill Muhammad Naveed, the prime suspect in the failed assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad on November 3.

“The PTI worker Moazzam Gondal died at the hands of one of the shooters aiming for Mohammad Naveed to give a religious colour to the assassination attempt and to shut the case. The misadventure aimed to replicate former prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan’s assassination”, he said while addressing a press conference here. He was accompanied by advisors to the chief minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mussarat Cheema and other PTI leaders.

Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media on the findings of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into the failed attempt on the life of former prime minister Imran Khan on 3rd of November last year in Wazirabad. The PTI leader said that Imran endured eight wounds, including three bullet wounds and five sharperners.