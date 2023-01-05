Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Wednesday said that a skills lab for the training of nurses, doctors, house officers and medical students had been established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Directives have been issued to make the new building of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital functional soon.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Irfan Farooq Skills Lab at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, he said that trained doctors and paramedical staff could provide better services and training was being made mandatory for promotion to the next post. Efforts are being made for the improvement of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, he added.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Principal of Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr. Nargis Anjum and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present.

Earlier, the Administrator Karachi visited Irfan Farooq Skills Lab and reviewed the facilities provided there.

He said that the Hospital was the teaching hospital of Karachi Medical and Dental College and this modern lab established here was attributed to the teacher of Karachi Medical and Dental College and founder of KMDC Alumni Association Dr. Muhammad Irfan Farooq. He said that Muhammad Irfan Farooq was a hardworking and dedicated doctor who always tried to gather all the alumni on one forum and work together for the betterment of the institute.

He hoped that the doctors who graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College would also follow Dr Muhammad Irfan Farooq’s footsteps and play their role in serving the suffering humanity.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that having a major hospital and medical college in Karachi under the auspices of KMC, was a unique model in the world. He said that the Alumni associations of different hospitals of Pakistan were playing an active role in the development of their institute and the Hospital so the Alumni Association of Karachi Medical and Dental College should play a role for the improvement and development of their college.

The Administrator said that steps would be taken for improvement of Karachi Medical and Dental College.

He said that during the days of Covid-19, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital provided excellent services and provided immediate medical assistance to thousands of citizens. In the skills lab to be established in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, courses related to emergency medicine, ultrasound, medical emergency, oxygen therapy and intensive care ward will be conducted, he told.

He said that a grant of 4 million rupees had been allcated for the skills lab, with which this lab could be run better. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that other areas of the Hospital would also be improved so that better treatment facilities could be available to the patients who come here.