Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a multi-stakeholder consultative workshop said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective network of all segments of the society from scientists to policy makers to civil society with a focus on mainstreaming youth and gender to address growing water security prevailing across the country.

The workshop “Transformative Futures for Water Security (TFWS) – Setting priorities for water research, knowledge, and innovation” was organized by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in partnership with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Water Management Cell, Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

Over 60 representatives from the federal and provincial governments, donors, civil society, academia, public and private sector organizations participated in the consultative workshop. IWMI had developed the TFWS Initiative with the foundation of bottom-up approach rooted in South-South dialogue, youth to co-guardianship among others.

In his welcome note, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative – Pakistan and Regional Representative – Central Asia, IWMI, briefed the participants regarding the objectives of the consultation. According to him, “Pakistan has the lowest water security in terms of urban, economic, environmental, and other factors linked to the subject. There is a need to take bold steps for addressing water scarcity prevailing across the country.