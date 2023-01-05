Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the measures for ensuring smooth supply of wheat flour.

All Deputy Commissioners (DCs), officers of the food department and representatives of Flour Mills Owners Association participated in the meeting, which decided that all the DCs would establish five wheat flour centres in their respective districts. Commissioner was briefed that wheat flour was being sold at subsidised price of Rs65 per kilogram and 4,200 metric tons of flour would be available in Karachi.

The Commissioner said steps had been taken to provide wheat flour at subsidized price on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure smooth availability of wheat flour to the people. According to DC Kemari Mukhtar Abro, wheat flour at subsidized price would be available in Kemari district at Rashidabad Chowk, Sher Shah Para Chowk, KMC Ground near Toheed Masjid, Kemari, and at the main gate of Deputy Commissioner Office Kemari.

DC South Mohammad Saeed Leghari said that flour at subsidised price would be available at Aram Bagh Park, Bin Qasim Park, Civil Lane, Eidgah Ground, Hazara Market Sadar, Bakhtawar Park Kalakot Lyari, and Garden in the South district.

According to DC West Mir Ghulam Abdul Qadir Talpur, flour at subsidized price would be available in front of SSP Office West, DMC Office West, Mominabad, Phulwali Street, Mominabad, Trucking Point, Government Girls College, Sector No. 4B, and Near Green Line Bus Surjani Manghopir.

According to DC Central Taha Saleem, flour at subsidized price would be available at DC Office North Nazimabad, DMC Town Office Gulberg, DMC Town Office New Karachi, and DMC Town Office Liaquatabad. Similarly, DC Malir told the meeting that the centers of flour at subsidized prices would be established at Gulshan-e-Rumi Shahrah Ayesha. DC Korangi said the centers of flour at subsidized prices would be established in the offices of Assistant Commissioner Model, Assistant Commissioner Landhi, Assistant Commissioner Shah Faisal and Deputy Commissioner.

In the district East, the centers of flour at subsidized prices would be established at Corporation Gate DMC Workshop Mehmoodabad, PIB Stadium, Shanti Nagar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ground, Gulzar Hijri, Sawera Estate Agency and Mehran Marriage Hall.