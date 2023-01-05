Share:

DAR ES SALAAM-Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016 by her strongman predecessor, in an overture to political rivals seeking the restoration of democratic norms.

Hassan has been under pressure to break with the hardline policies of John Magufuli, who died in 2021 after six years of heavy-handed rule in a country once seen as a democratic beacon in East Africa.

Magufuli came to power in 2015 as a no-nonsense man of the people but presided over a sustained crackdown on political freedoms, earning the nickname “Bulldozer” for his refusal to brook any dissent. Early in his tenure, he banned political rallies, saying it was time for work, not politics.