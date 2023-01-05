ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that collaboration of international organizations was imperative for building climate resilient Pakistan as the country was gearing up to support rehabilitation and recovery, amid funding constraints of 33 million affected population devastated by unprecedented floods of the history. The minister said this in a meeting with a delegation of country directors of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) on the panel of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) as part of the consultations for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023, said a news release received here on Wednesday. Talking with the delegation, Senator Rehman said, “This high-level Conference in Geneva aims to marshal international support for the people and government of Pakistan to move forward on recovery as soon as possible after the country went through the world’s worst climate event in living memory.” “The plan to rehabilitate, recover and rebuild with resilience is urgent, but we faced a huge funding gap even for first order recovery needs, given that we are servicing rehabilitation and relief for 33 million people. This is too large a number for any country to rehabilitate on our own,” she added. The minister underlined that the government’s costing of $16 billion for reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in a flood-resilient mode was not enough to cover full climate resilience, adding, “but we cannot wait, as another season of extreme weather could well hit us before we even begin rebuilding.” To this end, she said the government of Pakistan was co-hosting an international climate resilient Pakistan conference where its objective would be to present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), comprising of plans and arrangements for the post-floods’ recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction and forging long-term partnerships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation. The federal minister commended the humanitarian relief efforts done by the INGOs in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that impacted 33 million people. The PHF member INGOs mobilised $150 million for flood response. “The Ministry of Climate Change looks forward to working and collaborating with the INGOs on a sustained institutional basis. MOCC and INGOs need to collaborate on building awareness on climate resilience and adaptation.
