ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that collaboration of international organi­zations was imperative for building climate resilient Pakistan as the coun­try was gearing up to support reha­bilitation and recovery, amid fund­ing constraints of 33 million affected population devastated by un­precedented floods of the history. The minister said this in a meeting with a del­egation of country directors of international non-govern­mental organizations (IN­GOs) on the panel of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) as part of the consultations for the International Confer­ence on Climate Resilient Pa­kistan, scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023, said a news release received here on Wednesday. Talking with the delegation, Senator Rehman said, “This high-lev­el Conference in Geneva aims to marshal international sup­port for the people and gov­ernment of Pakistan to move forward on recovery as soon as possible after the coun­try went through the world’s worst climate event in living memory.” “The plan to reha­bilitate, recover and rebuild with resilience is urgent, but we faced a huge funding gap even for first order recov­ery needs, given that we are servicing rehabilitation and relief for 33 million people. This is too large a number for any country to rehabil­itate on our own,” she add­ed. The minister underlined that the government’s cost­ing of $16 billion for recon­struction of damaged infra­structure in a flood-resilient mode was not enough to cov­er full climate resilience, add­ing, “but we cannot wait, as another season of extreme weather could well hit us be­fore we even begin rebuild­ing.” To this end, she said the government of Pakistan was co-hosting an interna­tional climate resilient Pa­kistan conference where its objective would be to pres­ent the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Recon­struction Framework (4RF), comprising of plans and ar­rangements for the post-floods’ recovery, rehabilita­tion, and reconstruction and forging long-term partner­ships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adap­tation. The federal minister commended the humanitar­ian relief efforts done by the INGOs in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the cata­strophic floods that impact­ed 33 million people. The PHF member INGOs mobil­ised $150 million for flood response. “The Ministry of Climate Change looks for­ward to working and collab­orating with the INGOs on a sustained institutional basis. MOCC and INGOs need to col­laborate on building aware­ness on climate resilience and adaptation.