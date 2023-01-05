PESHAWAR - The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Wednesday issued threat to target the top leaders of the two leading political parties in the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), if they continued to support tough measures against the militants. “If these two parties remain firm on their position, then action will be taken against their leading people,” a statement issued by the militant group on social media said. The group warned that “people should avoid getting close to such leading people.” It claimed that the TTP was only waging what it called ‘jihad’ in Pakistan. It especially warned Foreign Minister Bilawal, whose mother former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a terrorist attack in 2007. “Although Bilawal is still young, this poor man has not yet witnessed the state of war,” the statement said, adding that the PPP leader had declared an open war on TTP. The group also said that it had not taken action against any political party for a long time but “unfortunately…Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave the US the status of mother to quench the thirst of his mother’s love”.
The terrorist outfit also said that Prime Minister Sharif had committed the support of his entire party in the war against TTP to please the U.S.
The TTP spared the religious political parties, saying there is no scope for action against them in TTP’s policy. However, it said that “we also request you (religious parties) to refrain from activities against us.” The warning comes just days after the civil-military leadership of the country met under the banner of the National Security Committee and vowed to show “zero tolerance” for terrorism in the country.
The statement was released to media by TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani who stated that they were fighting the security agencies of Pakistan. He said PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif has also spoken against the TTP and tried to implicate his entire party into the war against the Taliban.
“If these two parties continue to support army’s policies, TTP will begin targeting their leadership,” he added.