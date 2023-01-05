Share:

KYIV-Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief has predicted that there will be attacks “deeper and deeper” inside Russia, without acknowledging whether Kyiv has played a role in such attacks up to this point. In an interview broadcast on ABC News on Wednesday, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency, said that he was “very glad to see” attacks inside Russia, but that he was unable to “give you [an] answer” about whether Ukraine has played a role in such strikes until after the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Russian servicemen were killed last month when a Ukrainian drone crashed near Engels-2 military airfield, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Do you think there will be more?” the reporter asked Budanov. “I think so,” he replied. “Inside Russia? Deep inside Russia?” the reporter asked. “Deeper and deeper,” said Budanov.

Putin orders navy

frigate armed with

hypersonic missiles to Mediterranean Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a frigate, the “Admiral Gorshkov,” to be sent into combat service on Wednesday.

The ship will undertake a long-range sea voyage across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, reported Russian state media outlet TASS, citing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The frigate is equipped with “the latest Zircon hypersonic missile system, which has no analogs - a sea-based hypersonic system - as well as other weapons of the latest generations,” Putin said, speaking via video link with Shoigu and the ship’s commander, Igor Krokhmal.

“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin added.