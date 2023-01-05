Share:

WASHINGTON - Voicing concern over the spike in the cross-bor­der terrorist attacks across Pakistan, the United States said that Islamabad has the right to hit back at terrorism.

“The Pakistani people have suffered tremen­dously from terrorist attacks,” State Depart­ment Spokesman Ned Price told reporters at his daily news briefing. “Pakistan”, he added, “has a right to defend it­self from terrorism”.

On Monday, Pakistani National Security Com­mittee (NSC) also said that no country will be allowed to provide sanc­tuaries and facilitationtion to terrorists and that Pakistan reserves the right to safeguard its people. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed re­sponsibility for much of the growing violence in the country, especially Khy­ber Pakhtunkhawa and Ba­lochistan. “We’re aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Securi­ty Committee,” Spokesper­son Price said in response to a question. “We contin­ue ... to call on the Taliban to uphold the very commit­ment they have made to see to it that Afghan soil is nev­er again used as a launch­pad for international terror­ist attacks,: he said, adding, “These are among the very commitments that the Tali­ban have been unable or un­willing to fulfill to date.”